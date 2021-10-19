The host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be determined later tonight.

After a social media back & forth between LA Knight and Grayson Waller this week, WWE has announced that the two will lock up during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. The winner will get to be the special host for next Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc episode.

WWE has also announced The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with the tweets between Knight and Waller:

* The final hype for Halloween Havoc

* Tony D’Angelo returns to action

* Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

* A Triple Threat with one member of each team in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, champions Zoey Stark and Io Shirai. The winner will get to “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” for the match at Halloween Havoc

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller with the winner being named Halloween Havoc host

I hate airing personal feelings on Twitter, but it has to be said: this is trash. https://t.co/9Eh6kXKwSS — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) October 18, 2021

I’ve read a lot of dumb sh*t on Twitter, but this is probably the most obviously stupid thing I’ve ever read. You KNOW you don’t believe that. You’re taking this way too personal. It’s not about you. The idea that some new guy should walk in and host a big show… awful — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) October 18, 2021

Look, this wasn’t initially my intention, but honestly if I hosted Halloween Havoc, I’d be doing NXT an ENORMOUS favor by having me featured throughout the show. But if you’re going to have a host, I’ll do it. This is not a choice — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) October 18, 2021

Next time you see me?? Haha… I’m not hard to find, especially on a Tuesday. You know where I’ll be. We can “chat”. I was trying to not make this about you but your little feelings got hurt. So I’ll double down:You’d be a trash host.

I’m on a plateau miles above you.

God-level — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) October 18, 2021

Is it working yet?? Have you doubled your followers just by mentioning my name?? Such a waste of time. Here, I’ll entertain you for a minute. Then go play somewhere. I’m busy. pic.twitter.com/jCqt6QbZcL — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) October 19, 2021

