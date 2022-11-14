New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week.

Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) of The Schism was also added to Tuesday’s NXT line-up.

The Dyad accompanied Joe Gacy to the ring for his win over Cameron Grimes on last Tuesday’s show, while Briggs and Jensen stood with Fallon Henley in turning down Kiana James’ offer to buy the Henley family bar. Briggs and Jensen have had their eyes on the NXT Tag Team Titles as of late, and The Dyad will likely be gunning for the titles now that The Schism is complete following the arrival of Ava Raine.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid)

* Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga) will return to in-ring action

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes sign contract for their November 22 title match

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline

