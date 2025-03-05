Shawn Spears won his first WWE singles championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, defeating Tony D’Angelo to claim the NXT North American Title.

Although D’Angelo fought hard, his recent back issues ultimately led to his downfall. The match saw interference from both factions, with Spears’ team and D’Angelo’s family getting involved in a brawl. The turning point came when D’Angelo was accidentally knocked onto a steel chair, injuring his back further.

Despite attempting to fight on, his back gave out during a Spinebuster attempt, allowing Spears to secure the victory.

Trick Williams is set to make his debut in NXT Underground on March 18, facing Eddy Thorpe.

After a heated rivalry and a loss to Thorpe at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, Williams accepted Thorpe’s challenge following his victory over Kale Dixon on the March 4 episode of WWE NXT.

While Thorpe is experienced in NXT Underground, this will be Williams’ first time competing in the environment.

Jordynne Grace will face Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Roadblock on March 11, a match officially announced on this week’s episode of NXT. Their rivalry dates back to 2024 when Grace, the TNA Knockouts Champion at the time, started appearing on NXT TV and challenged Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground.

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. She was shown before Cora Jade’s match against Jordynne Grace. However, the match was halted due to a potential injury to Jade.