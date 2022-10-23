Wes Lee is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opener saw Lee win a Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Title. He defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah and Nathan Frazer to get the win. The match saw Lee take a nasty spill early on after being pressed and then launched from the ring onto the announce table by Wagner. Despite the rough landing, Lee smiled right after the move.

This is the first North American Title reign for Lee, and his first overall singles run for the brand. The strap has been vacant since WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels made Solo Sikoa relinquish the title on the September 20 NXT show. Solo won the title the week before at the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show by defeating Hayes, but he was forced to relinquish because he wasn’t the originally scheduled opponent. Lee was the originally scheduled opponent for Hayes, as voted on by the fans, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him before the bout could begin. Siko’s first-ever reign went for 6 recognized days.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

