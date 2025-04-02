Ricky Saints defeated Shawn Spears on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to capture the NXT North American Championship, overcoming interference from The Culling and surviving a belt shot to the head.

Starks secured victory with the Roshambo, marking his first WWE title. Vic Joseph noted that Saints set a record for the fastest time from debut to championship, surpassing Ethan Page. However, Page closed the show by attacking Saints with a Twisted Grin.

HE DID IT!!!! RICKY SAINTS IS THE NEW NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G7jaTTKjJQ — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025

Despite guidance from Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger failed to secure a victory. The former NXT Tag Team Champions lent them their gear and moves, but Walker and Ledger still lost to No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights and Myles Borne. Their struggle to find a winning formula continues.

THE YES BOYS 🤝 THE BELLY BOYS https://t.co/RLfgaYBwmG pic.twitter.com/vxegsDaiM8 — Kit Wilson 😍☠️ (@KitWilson_PD) April 2, 2025

Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes), standouts from WWE EVOLVE, appeared on WWE NXT and confronted NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom).

Comparing Fraxiom to the Hardy Boys, they questioned how they measured up against the champions. Frazer accepted the challenge, setting up a likely match for next Tuesday. As Roxanne Perez walked by, Swipe Right also made a comment about her, calling her a “smokeshow.”

ZARIA and Kelani Jordan secured their spots in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT kicked off with Stephanie Vaquer relinquishing the title, leading to the announcement of the match. ZARIA earned her place by defeating Lash Legend with a Spear and F5, while Kelani Jordan overcame Roxanne Perez with her signature split-legged Moonsault. Jordan, the inaugural champion, now has a chance to reclaim the title at Stand & Deliver.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Three of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars) vs. Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, & Trick Williams

* Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker