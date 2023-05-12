Former Michigan State University gymnast Lea Mitchell has received her new WWE NXT ring name.

Mitchell is now being billed as “Kelani Jordan” on the NXT brand. She will debut against Wendy Choo on tonight’s NXT Level Up episode.

WWE signed Jordan in August 2022 after she worked the SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville. Jordan was a part of the Michigan State gymnastics team from 2018-2022. Highlights from Jordan’s run as a Spartan at Michigan State University include 23 event victories, the recipient of the 2021 Big Ten Conference Wayne Duke Postgraduate Award (she was the first female MSU student to receive the award), named the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-Star, a three-time co-captain of the MSU Women’s Gymnastics team, four-time Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Honoree from 2019-2022, and a five-time WCGA Scholastic All-America Honoree.

Jordan debuted in the Halloween Costume Battle Royal at the NXT live event in Melbourne, FL on October 28, then teamed with Indi Hartwell for a win over Zoey Stark and Monika Klisara at the March 11 live event in St. Petersburg. Mitchell’s singles debut came as a loss to Stark at the March 24 live event, then she was defeated by Cora Jade at the April 14 NXT live event. Jordan , Roxanne Perez and Valentina Feroz defeated Stark, Klisara and Tiffany Stratton at a live event on April 15, then Jordan and Perez defeated Klisara and Kiana James at the April 28 live event.

Jordan, who also appeared at Vengeance Day in February as one of Grayson Waller’s Girls, has already picked up a following among NXT locals and fans online. She reportedly received a pop from fans at Tuesday’s NXT TV tapings. You can see her related Instagram post below, along with another post.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up episode will also feature Dante Chen vs. Tavion Heights, plus Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. You can click here for spoilers.