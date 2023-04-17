The Grayson Waller Effect has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE has announced that Grayson Waller will interview NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday’s show. This will be the go-home segment for their title match at NXT Spring Breakin’ on April 25.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat

