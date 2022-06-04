A new WWE NXT 2.0 show has been released for Snapchat.

WWE’s “Up NXT” is a new Snapchat series that will be hosted by Kelly Kincaid and Sudu Shah.

The first episode includes a special preview for tonight’s NXT In Your House event. The episode features an interview with Wendy Choo, plus a look at how The Creed Brothers and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are training for tonight’s title match.

