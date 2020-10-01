We could see more WWE NXT content coming soon from the company, according to Fightful Select.

A new NXT concept was pitched earlier this year and was at least in the planning stages in September, before the most recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The concept was once pitched as NXT Underground, long before WWE introduced RAW Underground, but it was not planed to be anything like the RAW Underground concept that is happening now, besides how there would be extras watching the show.

The idea was floated around in 2019, but not everyone in the company was on board with the idea. It was tabled because of that. There was a pilot for the concept filmed at the WWE Performance Center in the summer of 2019, and the Performance Center is where the concept would have taken place at. The idea was said to be a longtime project of NXT’s Ryan Katz.

It was noted that some of the unused NXT talent and recent signings from EVOLVE were tentatively planned for the show.

There’s no word yet on where the project stands now as it may have been impacted by the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Stay tuned for updates.

