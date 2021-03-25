New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the upcoming two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal vacated the titles this week after Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event, which saw he and Oney Lorcan retain the titles ove Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

In an update, it was announced on tonight’s NXT show that a Triple Threat will be held at Takeover to determine new champions. The match will feature The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson), MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter), and Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde).

The match will take place during Night One.

The NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below is the current Takeover card:

NIGHT ONE:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NIGHT TWO:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

NIGHTS TO BE CONFIRMED:

Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

