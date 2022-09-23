There is reportedly a new doctrine for talent in WWE NXT.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that talents have two years to become “good enough” to make it to NXT TV, or they will be released.

It was noted that a lot of people are “on the clock” right now.

This new doctrine was described as a new rule but it may be a strong recommendation as opposed to a hard-and-fast rule. The edict is said to be for everyone who is signed from this point forward, as well as those who have already started their run with the company.

