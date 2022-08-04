The WWE NXT UK Title is officially vacant.

Today’s NXT UK episode opened up with Ilja Dragunov relinquishing the title due to an ankle injury. This comes after last week’s successful title defense over Wolfgang.

Dragunov noted that he suffered a severe ankle injury during the win over Wolfgang, and he is now no longer medically cleared to compete. He added that there is no timeframe for his return to action, but he vowed to come back stronger and become NXT UK Champion again.

A tournament will begin next Thursday to crown a new NXT UK Champion. The following bracket has been announced:

LEFT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Oliver Carter vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Wolfgang vs. Trent Seven RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

* Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams

* Joe Coffey vs. Mark Andrews

Carter vs. Dempsey and Wolfgang vs. Seven will air next Thursday, while Bate vs. Williams and Coffey vs. Andrews will air on August 18.

Today’s segment was actually taped at the July NXT UK TV tapings. You can click here for spoilers on the new champion.

Dragunov won the title from current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther back at NXT Takeover 36 on August 22, 2021. He held the title for 346 recognized days.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is a promo for the tournament and footage of Dragunov from today’s show:

