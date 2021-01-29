Several new WWE NXT UK signings have been officially announced.

WWE confirmed today that the following international stars have been signed to work the NXT UK brand – Meiko Satomura from Japan, Tony Gill (Tony Cage) from England, Metehan Kocabasoglu (Lucky Kid) from Germany, Bailey Matthews from England.

Matthews, pictured above, is the son of NXT General Manager William Regal.

As noted on Monday, WWE confirmed the signing of the legendary Satomura with a vignette on NXT UK TV. She is set to challenge NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray soon. You can click here to see her vignette, along with comments from Satomura, Ray, Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Stay tuned for more on the new NXT UK signings. Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings WWE today announced the latest signings to NXT UK, including Meiko Satomura of Japan, Tony Gill of West Sussex, England, Metehan Kocabasoglu of Germany and Bailey Matthews of Blackpool, England. They join a crop of talent who have recently debuted on NXT UK, including Rampage Brown, Aleah James, Sha Samuels and Ben Carter. The latest NXT UK additions include: * MEIKO SATOMURA (Niigata, Japan) – Lauded as being “the best in the world”, Meiko Satomura was part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she faced Toni Storm in the semi-finals. Having co-founded SENDAI Girls’ Pro Wrestling, she went on to huge success on the independent scene which saw her become PROGRESS Women’s Champion. * TONY GILL (West Sussex, England) – Anglo-Indian Tony Gill moved to Australia as a child before heading to Canada where he trained under Lance Storm. Following in the footsteps of the biggest Punjabi names in WWE history, including The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal, Tony Gill is ready to make an impact in NXT UK bringing a combination of styles inspired by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. * METEHAN KOCABASOGLU (Berlin, Germany) – Representing his Turkish heritage and currently residing in Berlin, Germany, the 6-foot powerhouse almost became a professional footballer before moving into the world of sports-entertainment. Metehan is a former wXw Champion who has competed against the likes of Timothy Thatcher, Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. * BAILEY MATTHEWS (Blackpool, England) – Ready to roar onto the scene and represent his hometown of Blackpool, England, Bailey Matthews is set to bring a unique style to NXT UK inspired by the likes of Johnny Saint, Billy Robinson and NXT General Manager William Regal. NXT UK continues every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT on WWE Network and repeated Friday at 10 p.m. GMT on BT Sport in the UK.

