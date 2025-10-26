The chaos of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc reached another level when Tatum Paxley dethroned Jacy Jayne to capture the NXT Women’s Championship, ending Jayne’s 152-day reign.

Jayne, representing Fatal Influence, walked into the title defense with her usual entourage of Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley in her corner. Paxley, on the other hand, was backed by her own faction, The Culling — featuring Shawn Spears, Izzi Dame, and Niko Vance. What began as a tense championship encounter quickly devolved into an all-out ringside brawl between both factions.

The referee, overwhelmed by the escalating chaos, ultimately ejected everyone from ringside in an attempt to restore order. However, the interference didn’t end there. Moments later, Spears and Vance returned to the arena to rally behind Paxley, only to be ambushed by Reid and Henley, who jumped on their backs and reignited the melee.

As the referee was distracted by the ringside pandemonium, Izzi Dame appeared once again, clutching the NXT Women’s Title. Paxley locked eyes with her faction-mate, momentarily unsure of Izzi’s intentions. Before anything could be clarified, Dame charged forward—only for Paxley to sidestep at the last second, allowing Jayne to connect with her “Rolling Encore” elbow strike on Dame instead.

Sensing the opening, Paxley pounced. She delivered her finisher to Jayne and scored the decisive three-count, capturing her first NXT Women’s Championship in stunning fashion.

In the aftermath, The Culling reentered the ring to celebrate Paxley’s victory, though the tension between her and Izzi lingered. The look of shock on Izzi’s face hinted that there might be more brewing within The Culling than meets the eye.