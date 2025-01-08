Giulia is your brand new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

During the opening match of the show, Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez to capture the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. There were loud “this is awesome chants” from the fans in attendance in Los Angeles, CA.

The finish came when Giulia kicked out of Perez’s “Pop Rox” finisher and then countered her way out of an armbar. She followed that up with a knee strike and a northern lights bomb to pin Perez.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1876800228965138677

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1876797714496684145