A new WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be crowned now that Indi Hartwell has been sent to RAW in the WWE Draft.

NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell appeared on this week’s episode for the show-closing segment, making her final appearance on the bran before starting on RAW when the post-Draft rosters go into affect on Monday, May 9. Hartwell was on crutches and wearing a walking boot due to the injuries she suffered at NXT Spring Breakin’ last week.

Hartwell announced that a tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion will begin next Tuesday night, then wrap up at NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.

Hartwell left the title belt in the middle of the ring, then joked about needing a way to get out through the ropes. That’s when Dexter Lumis appeared from under the ring to a big pop. The WWE Performance Center crowd cheered as Lumis carried Hartwell to the back while she gave a thumbs up. The camera then focused back on the title belt as Tiffany Stratton picked it up to boos. Cora Jade then appeared and they struggled for the belt until Lyra Valkyria dropped them both with a double clothesline. A big brawl started up as the NXT women’s locker room emptied out, and the show went off the air.

WWE has not announced the tournament participants as of this writing, but it looked like the 13 Superstars involved in tonight’s show-closing brawl were Stratton, Jade, Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Elektra Lopez, Dani Palmer, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Wendy Choo, Tatum Paxley and Valentina Feroz.

The only match set for NXT Battleground as of this writing is Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

