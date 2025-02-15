Stephanie Vaquer is your new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.
In the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event, Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to capture the title.
The finish came when Vaquer overcame interference from Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx to nail Henley with her Package Backbreaker, the SVB, and a Spiral Tap to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
You can check out some highlights from the match below:
.@Steph_Vaquer and @FallonHenleyWWE are matching each other every step of the way! 😳 #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/0GfylzPcFt
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2025
🔥 🔥 🔥@Steph_Vaquer has found her groove! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/atHCQCFMMs
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2025
AND NEWWWWWWWW!
STEPHANIE VAQUER IS THE NEW #WWENXT WOMEN’S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!!@Steph_Vaquer #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/CzwfTtKOL9
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2025