During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Rock met up with Ethan Page.

Following the show, Page reacted to the “Final Boss” saying he had a sweet ass. He said,

“You know, Shawn Michaels? Not a fan. Triple H? Not a fan. Nick Khan, I’m assuming not a fan. The Final Boss — The Final Boss seems to get what I got going on. Hell, he even said I had a sweet ass. I guess we could say that The Final Boss smells what Ethan Page is cooking.”

The Final Boss is enough for me pic.twitter.com/VmKiHTTFU9 — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 8, 2025

Oba Femi is your new WWE NXT World Champion.

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil, Femi defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match.

The finish came when Trick Williams attempted his signature Trick Shot, but Femi dodged it, causing Williams to accidentally hit a chair. Femi then hit his Fall From Grace finisher to secure the win.

This marks Femi’s first NXT World Championship reign. Trick Williams’ second title reign comes to an end at 99 days.

Cody Rhodes believes that Mark Henry’s son Jacob could become the next version of Brock Lesnar in WWE.

During a recent appearance on the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, the American Nightmare lavished praise on Jacob Henry’s future in WWE. He said,

“His son has got a preliminary contract with us, Jacob. His son, Jacob, is probably gonna Brock Lesnar us all when he does arrive. We are all looking forward to it.”

Jacob Henry announced back in August that he had signed with WWE.