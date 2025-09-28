— Ricky Saints has pulled off the near-unthinkable, toppling Oba Femi to capture the NXT World Championship at No Mercy 2025.

Despite being outsized and overpowered for much of the bout, Saints fought from underneath, repeatedly turning to reversals to stay alive. His persistence paid off after hitting a fourth tornado DDT, which finally kept Femi down for the three-count.

With the victory, Saints becomes just the second WWE Superstar — after Tony D’Angelo — to pin Femi. The win also marks Saints’ second championship reign in WWE, having previously held the North American Title for 56 days.

— Ethan Page remains the NXT North American Champion after successfully defending his title at NXT: No Mercy. Page defeated Tavion Heights, scoring the pinfall with a Twisted Grin to close out the match.

Following the victory, Page was confronted by AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., setting up a potential champion vs. champion showdown.

Page has now held the North American Championship for 123 days, having won it from Ricky Saints on April 1.

— Jacy Jayne remains the NXT Women’s Champion after surviving a tough challenge from Lola Vice at NXT: No Mercy.

Vice appeared to have the match won several times, but Jayne benefited from outside factors. After Vice connected with a spinning kick, Fallon Henley pulled the referee out of the ring. The official ejected Henley from ringside, but the interference had already cost Vice valuable momentum.

Later in the match, Vice landed a backfist that sent her spilling to the outside. While down, she was blindsided by a masked attacker. By the time she reentered the ring, Jayne capitalized and scored the pinfall to retain.

Jayne has now held the NXT Women’s Championship for 123 days, having won the title on April 1.

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

* Ava and Santino Marella choose their teams for InVasion.