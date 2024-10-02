With a new era in WWE NXT comes new world championship title belts.

WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque opened up the premiere episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 1, 2024, from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The former D-Generation X duo turned top-brass behind-the-scenes in WWE ushered in a new era of WWE NXT on the first-ever episode on their new weekly cable television home of The CW Network by unveiling a brand new WWE NXT World Championship and a brand new WWE NXT Women’s World Championship title belt.

Check them out below.