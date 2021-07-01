A new group of recruits from Asia have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin training under their new contracts with the company.

WWE announced today that Feicheng Wang, Sean Tan, and Jie Yin are now signed.

Wang was trained by former WWE Performance Center Coach Hartley Jackson, and MMA fighter Alexander Otsuka. The Chinese recruit stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 242 pounds.

Tan previously wrestled as Trexxus, and can be found on Twitter at @trexxus and on Instagram at @kaiser_trexxus. He is 25 years old and is from Singapore. Tan is a former Singapore Pro Wrestling Southeast Asia Champion.

Yin is also from China and has a background in CrossFit, placing second in the CrossFit China Open, and competing in the Asia CrossFit Championship. She is a champion indoor rower as well.

It looks like all three talents were signed after working the WWE tryouts in Shanghai, China in July 2019.

Stay tuned for more on the new WWE Performance Center recruits. You can see a photo of the three below, with Yin pictured first, Tan in the middle, and Wang on the right:

Meet the newest international recruits to join the WWE Performance Center's roster. 👏 @WWEPC https://t.co/1Ab0R3QRvG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.