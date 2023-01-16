The first RAW match has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton has announced The Judgment Day vs. Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. There’s no word yet on who will be representing The Judgment Day.

WWE has previously announced that we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day, and now this match has been confirmed. Last week’s RAW saw the group win the Tag Team Turmoil main event to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Finn Balor and Damian Priest began the Turmoil match, but Dominik Mysterio finished the bout with Priest after an injury angle with Balor.

Saxton also confirmed that more red brand Royal Rumble entrants will be confirmed tonight. You can click here for the current Rumble card. The current RAW Superstars announced for the Rumble matches are WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae.

Below is the updated RAW listing for the episode, which will air from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* More Royal Rumble entrants will be revealed

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: The #AlphaAcademy will face The #JudgementDay tonight! @ByronSaxton has all the details and what else can be expected on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Em3eWVj4Bw — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2023

