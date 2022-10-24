Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW line-up.

The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day ever since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks back. A big six-man match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match

* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

