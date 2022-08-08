Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW episode.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Tournament begins to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Ciampa

* Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.