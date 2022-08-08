Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins has been announced for tonight’s WWE RAW episode.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:
* Tournament begins to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Ciampa
* Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins
be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
