WWE has added the following to tonight’s RAW line-up:

* Cody Rhodes will address Seth Rollins

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

* AJ Styles and Finn Balor will be in tag team action

It was previously announced that tonight’s show will feature Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a Steel Cage match, and that is still on the books.

Stay tuned for more from tonight's RAW in Norfolk, VA

