The WWE SummerSlam program between The Miz and Logan Paul is set to continue during Monday’s post-Money In the Bank and Independence Day edition of RAW.

WWE has announced that The Miz will be on Monday’s RAW to respond to the recent warning from Paul, made when he signed his contract at WWE HQ last week.

WWE has not officially announced Paul for any upcoming RAW shows, but the Amalie Arena in Tampa revealed that Paul will be there for the July 18 episode.

As noted, Paul recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE, for multiple matches per year. You can click here for contract details, or click here for photos & video from his WWE HQ visit and warning to The Miz, plus comments from Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Paul and The Miz teamed up earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 for a win over The Mysterios, but Miz turned on Paul after the match. Last week’s RAW featured a segment where Miz responded to some in-ring training photos Paul had tweeted before he signed his deal, noting that they were still on good terms, despite the attack at WrestleMania, and that they would reunite to continue their winning ways at SummerSlam to eventually become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Paul responded when he signed his WWE contract and said he signed so that he could fight Miz, not team up with him.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

* The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul

