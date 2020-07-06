New WWE RAW Segment for Tonight, Seth Rollins on His Match

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will host another edition of The Kevin Owens Show during tonight’s RAW. His guest will be Seth Rollins.

On a related note, Rollins took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on his tag team match with Murphy against Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black.

“Resistance is futile. The Greater Good is inevitable. It is the only way we move forward. #WWERaw,” Rollins tweeted.

