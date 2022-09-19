WWE has announced MizTV for tonight’s RAW from San Jose, CA.

The Miz invited Dexter Lumis to MizTV, and WWE’s announcement noted that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show.

“Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz will invite Dexter Lumis to appear on ‘Miz TV’ in an attempt to finally get to the bottom of Lumis’ recent attacks on The A-Lister. The Awesome One has been running scared in recent weeks as Lumis has abducted him during matches and has even stalked The Miz in his own home. Even with security and police presence beefed up during Raw, Lumis has managed to sneak in and haunt The Miz senseless. The Miz has seemingly almost run out of his wits and will confront the bizarre Superstar in the hopes of stopping the freaky Lumis. Will Lumis appear on ‘Miz TV’? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote.

You can click here for a big spoiler on Lumis and tonight’s RAW.

Below is the updated announced RAW line-up for tonight:

* Dexter Lumis on MizTV

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.