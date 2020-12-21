Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Benjamin and Alexander capture the titles from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

This is the first title reign for Benjamin and Alexander together. Woods and Kofi have been red brand champions since October 12 when they were drafted to RAW, and received the titles from current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a switch. Before that, The Street Profits had held the RAW titles since the March 2 RAW when they defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins. The New Day have been champions since winning the blue brand titles from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules on July 19.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.