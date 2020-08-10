New WWE RAW Underground Merchandise Released

WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Shane McMahon’s RAW Underground concept, as seen below.
The two logo t-shirts are currently priced at $27.99.
New Merch Alert! Be sure to get the new #RAWUnderground Tees right now at #WWEShop! #WWE pic.twitter.com/GkWUfdyB28
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 10, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming
- Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview
- News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman