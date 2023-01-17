The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble.

The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned video from RAW:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, 20 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

