The new WWE Jambo series premiered today in Africa on SuperSport.

It was announced today that the new WWE Jambo series will air on Thursdays at 7pm on WWE Channel 128 and SuperSport Grandstand. It will also air on SS Variety 3 and 3A.

WWE Jambo is a “high-energy 30-minute weekly show that will be the fans’ all-access pass to all things WWE” and created just for the WWE Universe in Africa.

WWE Jambo will be hosted by Lwazi Volsak, Rosa-Lena Mabunda Mondlane, Emeilio Michaels and Vasilis Argyrides.

The show will deliver “a unique twist to the breaking news, exclusive interviews and hottest stories in WWE” plus previews and recaps of all WWE shows. There will also be interviews with fans, guest celebrities, classic archive content, community activities, and merchandise give-aways. WWE Jambo is designed to showcase the happenings in WWE from an African perspective, hence the name itself, which is the Swahili word for “hello.”

Hello, Africa 👋🌍 SuperSport is launching a brand new, high-energy, all-access pass show, made just for the WWE Universe 😁 📺 Catch the season premiere of WWE JAMBO tonight at 19:00 (CAT) on WWE Channel 128 and SS Variety 3 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 28, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.