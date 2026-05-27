Another member of a legendary wrestling family has officially stepped into the ring for WWE.

Lacey Simon, whose real name is Marie Malenko, made her WWE in-ring debut prior to Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Simon is the daughter of wrestling veteran Dean Malenko and recently signed with WWE as part of the company’s newest Performance Center recruiting class.

Ahead of the May 26 edition of NXT on CW, Simon competed in a dark match against Zena Sterling.

WWE officially announced on May 22 that Marie Malenko had joined the latest Performance Center class after participating in a WWE tryout held at the facility back in February.

Her debut marks the latest step in her transition into the professional wrestling business under the WWE banner.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 5/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.