WWE has made some changes to its commentary team recently.

Kevin Patrick has been removed from his duties as the SmackDown play-by-play commentator and has been replaced by Michael Cole. However, this change is not permanent, as WWE plans to introduce a new play-by-play announcer for SmackDown in the near future.

On Monday’s Raw, Wade Barrett was replaced as the color commentator by Pat McAfee. This change is said to be permanent.

Pwinsider reports the plan is for Barrett to work with Corey Graves on the SmackDown team, with Graves being the new lead announcer while Barrett would remain as a color commentator.