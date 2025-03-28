Mark Nash (Mark Shunock) made his debut as the new WWE SmackDown ring announcer.

Joe Tessitore clarified that Lilian Garcia would still make occasional appearances at WWE events.

Nash previously worked with Top Rank Boxing and hosts games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

Cody Rhodes makes his entrance in-front of a jampacked London crowd singing “Kingdom” at the top of their lungs. Also, Mark Shunock (Nash) absolutely nailed his first WWE introduction. 🔥 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vkSsicqXX3 — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) March 28, 2025

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance returned to action on WWE SmackDown, facing The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre). Chelsea Green’s interference led to Piper Niven pinning Chance with the Piper Driver.

After the match, Zelina Vega attempted to help Carter & Chance but was outnumbered, allowing the WWE Women’s US Champion and The Secret Hervice to stand tall.

Lo de Alba Fyre y Piper Niven luchando de traje de segurata xd #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f4iBavzdVO — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) March 28, 2025

WWE announced that “Timeless” by Playboi Carti & The Weeknd is the official theme for WrestleMania 41.

This marks the sixth consecutive year The Weeknd has been featured in WrestleMania’s soundtrack.

TIMELESS DE THE WEEKND TEMA OFICIAL DE WRESTLEMANIA LA RACHAAAA #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PnqlWqrlMJ — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) March 28, 2025

Musician Lewis Capaldi attended the March 28th episode of WWE SmackDown. He stepped away from the spotlight in 2023 for his mental and physical health.

Both of Capaldi’s albums reached number one in the UK.