– Straight out of the gate, WWE color-commentator Corey Graves broke out the hyperbole on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown show. As soon as the program began, Graves stated, “I have a feeling we will be talking about this episode of SmackDown for a long time to come.” Speaking of commentary, seated alongside Graves on the call for tonight’s SmackDown was Michael Cole instead of the usual Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett combo. Cole announced that he and Graves will be calling the blue brand shows for the coming months.

– As expected, John Cena kicked off the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “The Greatest of All-Time” confirmed the news that it would be his final ever appearance on an episode of WWE SmackDown as an active talent. He also confirmed it was his final appearance as a WWE Superstar in the city of Chicago.

CHICAGO! THE LAST TIME IS NOW! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/k2VPG1mixJ — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

– Whether or not this is new or a recycled airport photo, this shot of AJ Lee is making the rounds on social media in pro wrestling circles heading into tonight’s WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As noted, AJ Lee is rumored to appear alongside husband CM Punk on tonight’s blue brand show in their hometown of “The Windy City.”