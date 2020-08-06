New WWE SmackDown Match Announced, The Dirt Sheet to Return with Correspondent

WWE has announced that John Morrison and The Miz will bring back “The Dirt Sheet” during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

This time The Dirt Sheet will have a twist as Sonya Deville will be their new special correspondent. Deville will follow up on last week’s attack to Mandy Rose.

WWE has also announced Jeff Hardy vs. King Baron Corbin for this week’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on tomorrow’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated SmackDown listing, along with WWE’s announcements on The Dirt Sheet and Corbin vs. Hardy:

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Fun House to address The Fiend’s attack on Alexa Bliss

* Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

* King Baron Corbin vs. Jeff Hardy

* The Miz and John Morrison bring back “The Dirt Sheet” with Sonya Deville as the special correspondent

“The Dirt Sheet” returns with special correspondent Sonya Deville The always engaging “Dirt Sheet” brings in one of the most controversial Superstars on the blue brand, as Sonya Deville will join The Miz & John Morrison this Friday. Deville blindsided Mandy Rose last week as The Golden Goddess prepared for a date with Otis. After the initial attack, Deville grabbed a pair of scissors and gave her former best friend an impromptu haircut. Deville promised to ruin Rose, and the extreme makeover was another step in their bitter back-and-forth. What will Deville have to say following her brutal attack last week? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see The Miz and Morrison talk to Deville, who will share her thoughts on last week’s stunning encounter. Jeff Hardy looks to continue redemption tour against King Corbin Jeff Hardy is on a mission to conquer his demons, and King Corbin has been happy to present him with an entirely new challenge. As The Charismatic Enigma addressed the WWE Universe last week, Corbin disrespectfully entered to dampen Hardy’s spirits. Drew Gulak would stand up for the legendary Superstar, but Corbin would dispatch of the grappler in the ensuing showdown. Can Hardy overcome the latest roadblock, or will Corbin deal his comeback a debilitating blow? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the clash between Hardy and Corbin.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.