Women’s Money In the Bank competitors Zelina Vega and IYO SKY lock up on next Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

Vega vs. SKY was booked after a segment on The SmackDown LowDown today, seen below. Vega interrupted Damage CTRL’s interview with Megan Morant and challenged SKY or Bayley to a match for next week. SKY accepted the challenge before Bayley could respond.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature a Gauntlet to determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The participating teams are Pretty Deadly, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Ridge Holland, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and The Street Profits.

Scarlett will return to in-ring action next week for what will be her second WWE TV bout since signing with the company. She and Karrion Kross defeated Emma and Madcap Moss back on January 6, but now they will face Mia Yim and AJ Styles in mixed tag team action.

The Grayson Waller Effect will return to SmackDown next week as Grayson Waller interviews Charlotte Flair. As noted, Flair interrupted Asuka’s WWE Women’s Title Presentation ceremony last night, and now the two will face off for the title on the June 30 Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown.

Finally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on SmackDown next week to address recent happenings within The Bloodline.

Below is the current card for next week’s SmackDown from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, along with the aforementioned video:

* IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

* Charlotte Flair appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. AJ Styles and Mia Yim

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

* Gauntlet Match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Pretty Deadly vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits

