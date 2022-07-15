Angelo Dawkins vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso is now official for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE announced the match this afternoon, noting that the two Superstars will be battling for momentum as The Usos prepare to defend against The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

It was also confirmed that the Special Referee for the SummerSlam match will be revealed on tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE wrote in their official match preview, “Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos scored a controversial victory over The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank when the official failed to see Montez Ford’s shoulder up off the canvas before the three-count. As the tandems prepare for a highly anticipated title rematch at SummerSlam, Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one with Jimmy Uso in a battle for momentum on the blue brand. In addition, the Special Guest Referee will be revealed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship rematch at The Biggest Event of the Summer!”

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for a segment spoiler on tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

* Theory vs. Madcap Moss

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title Championship Contender’s match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.