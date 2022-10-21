A sure-to-be-hard-hitting bout between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa has been added to the line-up for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio defeat Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. At one point, Sheamus had Sikoa in the Cloverleaf submission, but Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso made the save, which led to a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.

Now WWE says The Celtic Warrior is looking for revenge on The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Sheamus responded to the match announcement and wrote, “Banger incoming. #fightnight”

Sikoa added, “Time to bang. You won’t be leaving the same way you walked in the ring when i’m finished with you. #Banger”

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Bray Wyatt appears with Uncle Howdy character also to return

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

