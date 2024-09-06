The official USA Network website has unveiled the new official logo for SmackDown.

Ahead of the premiere of WWE SmackDown on USA Network next week, September 13, the official website of the new cable home for the weekly two-hour prime time Friday night program released the logo for the show.

As noted, SmackDown moves from FOX to the USA Network next week as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” where SmackDown, Raw and NXT all air on the same network in the same week.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.