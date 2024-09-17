“Neva Play” is a big deal.

The new theme song for the WWE SmackDown on USA Network show open each Friday night by Megan Thee Stallion has debuted at number one on the Billboard Digital Song Sales charts this week.

As noted, Megan Thee Stallion has teased a WWE debut since the song was announced as the new SmackDown on USA theme.

She also caused some issues with a potential planned Megan Thee Stallion angle AEW had brewing for a while for Mercedes Mone.