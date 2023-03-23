WWE has unveiled a new logo for SummerSlam.

The logo, seen below, is significantly different from the standard SummerSlam logos used in previous years, and seemingly pays tribute to The Motor City’s historical automotive background.

WWE currently has the following Superstars advertised for SummerSlam: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. You can sign-up for pre-sale notifications at this link.

Below is the new SummerSlam logo:

