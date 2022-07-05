Theory will get his rematch for the WWE United States Title later this month at the biggest show of the summer.

Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory drop the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley in the second match of the night. Theory would go on to win the main event to capture the Men’s MITB briefcase. Tonight’s RAW opened with Lashley celebrating his title win until he was interrupted by Theory.

Theory then announced how he was just informed that he will get his rematch from Lashley at WWE SummerSlam, and the title will be on the line. Theory then promised to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase against the winner of the SummerSlam No Holds Barred match between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, adding that he will leave SummerSlam as the youngest champion ever.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is what looks to be the updated card, along with related posts from RAW:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Theory goes up

Theory goes down

Theory goes up

Theory goes down

Theory goes up

Theory goes down

Theory goes up

Theory goes down@fightbobby @_Theory1 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/l5P3qCGcFo — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on SummerSlam.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.