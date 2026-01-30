WWE officially introduced a new international signing during Friday’s Royal Rumble kickoff event in Riyadh, shining a spotlight on a local star in front of the Saudi crowd.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Saudi powerlifter and arm wrestling champion Fahd Tuwaiq has signed with the company and has already begun training at the WWE Performance Center.

Friday marked his first official appearance for WWE, as he took part in the kickoff festivities to hype Royal Rumble 2026 and the upcoming WrestleMania 2027 event scheduled for Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the live audience, Tuwaiq spoke proudly about representing his home country on a global stage.

“I’m really proud to be here in my country between my people, the best fans in the whole world. Royal Rumble tomorrow will be awesome, will be great,” he said. “Next year, WrestleMania will be here in Saudi Arabia. The Mania in Arabia!”

A video package also aired during the kickoff show, with Tuwaiq describing himself as the “first Saudi super heavyweight joined to WWE.”

He emphasized that WWE will serve as the platform for his larger goals beyond just competition.

Tuwaiq highlighted his athletic background and early experience at the Performance Center while outlining his ambitions with the company.

“I am champion with arm wrestling and powerlifting. I have been at the Performance Center, this is a top place if you want to be a professional wrestler,” Tuwaiq said. “I want to make my country proud, and I will do so in WWE.”