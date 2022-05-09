A new Table For 3 episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this Friday.

The “Talking Truth” edition of Table For 3 will feature Carmella, R-Truth and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

Carmella and R-Truth previously won the second season of Mixed Match Challenge in 2018, while Truth and Brooke have been working together in various 24/7 Title storylines.

This will be the second episode of the sixth season of Table for 3. The show returned last month with Chad Gable, Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

