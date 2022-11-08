A new Table For 3 episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this Friday at 10am ET.

The “SmackDown Legends” edition of Table For 3 will feature Rey Mysterio with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Mysterio, JBL and Booker will bring nostalgia back as they discuss SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Furthermore, the following non-WWE indie content will premiere this Saturday on-demand:

* ICW Fight Club #241

* wXw Inner Circle 12

