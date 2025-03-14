The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) are once again WWE Tag Team Champions, defeating #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The match ended with Gargano accidentally superkicking Ciampa, allowing Dawkins to hit Gargano with a spinebuster. Ford followed up with a frog splash to secure the victory.

This marks the Street Profits’ second reign as champions and their first since 2021. #DIY held the titles for 98 days, successfully defending them three times.

BAAAANG NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/b3YugMrIGU — s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 14, 2025

¡¡¡QUÉ ME-CHA-ZA!!! Excelente cierre para un #SmackDown regularón, que fue muy menos para más. Los Street Profits son los nuevos campeones en pareja, DIY tuvo otro reinado corto. Me alegro por Angelo Dawkins, en un mundo donde siempre eligen al más favorecido (Montez Ford),… pic.twitter.com/79o7dn65eC — Ceviche Wrestling (@CevicheWrestle) March 14, 2025

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

* Roman Reigns returns.