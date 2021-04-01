WWE has posted an interesting teaser that has fans speculating on a potential reveal of some sorts.

As seen below, the official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The graphic says “24 HOURS” but the music used in the teaser is from the old WWE theme song belonging to current AEW star Chris Jericho.

The tweet was captioned with, “[clock face emoji] T O M O R R O W [clock face emoji]”

WWE scheduled the teaser to publish at 12 noon ET today, and the filename was 24hours.mp4.

Some fans were speculating that this is some sort of gimmick for April Fools’ Day, which is today, but the teaser is for 24 hours from 12 noon today, which would be tomorrow afternoon. It’s still likely that this is some sort of April Fools’ gag, but that has not been confirmed.

As of this writing, the only new WWE Network publicly scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow is the Day Of documentary on the 2021 Fastlane pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the teaser video below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.