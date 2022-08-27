There’s new speculation on WWE changing some of their title belt designs.

It was noted on Twitter by longtime championship belt creator @BeltFanDan that WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is working on new belt designs for several of the current WWE titles.

“Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes,” he wrote.

There seems to be a significant amount of fan excitement in response to potential WWE title belt changes, with many anxious to see some of the current designs improved.

There’s no word yet on which title designs are being changed, or when WWE might reveal these new looks.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.